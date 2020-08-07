The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. There have been several instances in past years when a DCEU film allegedly got hindered due to excessive control by the studio, including Suicide Squad (2016) by David Ayer. However, the director of the forthcoming movie, James Gunn has clarified that his project has “zero interference” from anyone else.

The Suicide Squad is 100% James Gunn’s cut

James Gunn has been quite active on his Twitter handle. In a recent interaction with people on the social media platform, a user asked the filmmaker to confirm that The Suicide Squad will be fully his version and has “no meddling” from the studio. Replying to the question, Gunn confirmed that the film is “100%, zero interference, no-hold-barred” his cut. He added that he cannot wait for the fans to get a glimpse of it at DC FanDome event. The director mentioned that he is promoting the event “a lot” because he knows how “exciting” it is going to be for his film and other stuff too. Check out his tweet.

I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome. (Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!😬) https://t.co/CClwKIi5nS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 4, 2020

DC FanDome event

DC and Warner Bros. will provide details on their upcoming ventures during the DC FanDome. They will share exclusive footage of new films, television shows, video games and comic books. The event will also offer an inside look at past, present and future DC content, behind-the-scenes access and more. It is reported that there will also be a host of panels with the casts and creators of movies and TV shows. The event will revolve around the “Hall of Heroes” which will consist of “five additional satellites” to explore more into the DC Multiverse.

The Suicide Squad cast and more

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad and is intended to be the tenth movie in the DCEU. Written and directed by James Gunn, it is produced by Charles Roven, Peter Safran and Simon Hatt. The film has an ensemble cast with Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney reprising their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively. It also features Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackehart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Taika Waititi and Michael Rooker. The Suicide Squad is set to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

