Dwayne Johnson's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Central Intelligence'

Central Intelligence is a 2016 action movie that stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in lead roles. The movie was quite popular because of the dynamic duo's onscreen chemistry. Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are also close in real life. Central Intelligence is among the best Dwayne Johnson movies. The action movie had some very funny scenes which will make you fall off your seats. Let's take a look at the most iconic scenes from the movie Central Intelligence.

1) Warehouse scene

In this scene, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are in a warehouse, devising a plan on how to settle things down. Some henchmen arrive to take on the duo. Kevin's character being is a common man, is afraid to battle the gang members. So he keeps saying constantly that 'he is out of this'. And then when a henchman arrives to take on Dwayne, he says that he has got back up. In the very next sequence, one can see Kevin running out of the warehouse, which is quite funny.

2) The Rock talks to Kevin's Wife

In this scene, Calvin (Kevin Hart) introduces his wife Maggie (Danielle Nicolet) to Bob (Dwayne Johnson). Dwayne then tries to make a casual conversation with Hart's wife wherein he says that they went all over the top and performed some thrilling activities, took down some people and saved the world. Hearing this, Maggie is visibly confused and asks Calvin what is going on.

3) 'I don't like bullies'

In this scene, some men make fun of Kevin Hart. An appalled Dwayne Johnson then confronts and asks them to apologise. A scared Kevin stands beside The Rock and breaks the ice by offering his nachos to everyone. The man then shows them his holster and tells them that they outnumber them. This is when The Rock says that he does not like bullies and fights them.

