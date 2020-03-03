Dwayne Johnson Earned THIS Much In 2019 And In-turn Became Highest-paid Actor Of The Year

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, had been announced as the highest-paid actor of 2019. Apart from celebrating his new marriage to Lauren Hashian, the wrestler-turned-actor also had this feat to celebrate in 2019. He is estimated to have earned a whopping amount of $89.4 million from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019.

According to reports, Dwayne Johnson earns an estimated amount of $700,000 for every episode of Ballers. The show will now head into its fifth season. Johnson also reportedly got $23.5 million for his role in Jumanji: The Next Level. In addition to this, The Rock also takes home 15% of the pool from his high-grossing franchise movies. He is also said to earn a seven-figure royalty from his very own line of clothing, headphones and shoes with Under Armour.

Apart from these, Dwayne Johnson also earned a whopping amount of $20 million approximately for the Netflix Originals, which also starred Gal Godot and Ryan Reynolds. He also earned a good amount from hosting NBC's Titan Games. The Rock had also apparently announced that he bought a stake in Voss Water which only added to his income for the year.

Dwayne Johnson's movie, Jumanji: The Next Level earned an estimated amount of $790.9 million. Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw reportedly grossed at $600 million-plus approximately worldwide. The movie also starred Jason Statham in the lead along with Johnson.

Not only that, Dwayne Johnson had earned the second spot last year on the list of highest-paid actors in the world. This year also seems to be favourable for The Rock. The results of the list of highest-paid actors for 2020 is yet to be declared. But it is expected that Johnson might top the chart this year too.

