The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Dwayne Johnson Earned THIS Much In 2019 And In-turn Became Highest-paid Actor Of The Year

Hollywood News

After being declared the highest-paid actor of 2018, Dwayne Johnson again achieved the feat next year. Read on to know what added up to the actor's income.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, had been announced as the highest-paid actor of 2019. Apart from celebrating his new marriage to Lauren Hashian, the wrestler-turned-actor also had this feat to celebrate in 2019. He is estimated to have earned a whopping amount of $89.4 million from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019. 

Dwayne Johnson income in 2019

According to reports, Dwayne Johnson earns an estimated amount of $700,000 for every episode of Ballers. The show will now head into its fifth season. Johnson also reportedly got $23.5 million for his role in Jumanji: The Next Level. In addition to this, The Rock also takes home 15% of the pool from his high-grossing franchise movies. He is also said to earn a seven-figure royalty from his very own line of clothing, headphones and shoes with Under Armour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Apart from these, Dwayne Johnson also earned a whopping amount of $20 million approximately for the Netflix Originals, which also starred Gal Godot and Ryan Reynolds. He also earned a good amount from hosting NBC's Titan Games. The Rock had also apparently announced that he bought a stake in Voss Water which only added to his income for the year. 

Also Read: Apart From His Acting Talent, Dwayne Johnson Has Also Won Over His Fans With These Posts

Dwayne Johnson's movie, Jumanji: The Next Level earned an estimated amount of $790.9 million. Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw reportedly grossed at $600 million-plus approximately worldwide. The movie also starred Jason Statham in the lead along with Johnson. 

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds' Funny Online Banter Is Winning The Internet!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Not only that, Dwayne Johnson had earned the second spot last year on the list of highest-paid actors in the world. This year also seems to be favourable for The Rock. The results of the list of highest-paid actors for 2020 is yet to be declared. But it is expected that Johnson might top the chart this year too. 

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Take On Mental Health Issues And Dealing With Depression

Also Read: When Dwayne Johnson Responded To A Fan Who Asked Him To Prom, Check The Videos

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS