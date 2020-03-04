Dwayne Johnson's Netflix Film 'Red Notice' Put On Hold; Read To Know Why

The Coronavirus breakout has caused concerns all over the world. In recent weeks, the outbreak has been widespread. Netflix has also been affected by the issue. According to sources, the streaming platform is now looking for other locations to shoot its upcoming film Red Notice, which stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Red Notice was supposed to be filmed in Italy but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the global outbreak has deepened.

Dwayne Johnson's Red Notice

For the production part, a large part of Red Notice is shot in Atlanta. Most of the locations have not been named yet. But Netflix is seeking locations to shoot the film. The project was persuaded last year by the streaming company. Rawson Marshall Thurber, its writer and director, was governing the action thriller. The movie was initially going to premiere under Universal banner. The film also has a solid cast including Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Regarding the concern, even Paramount has halted their shoot for Mission Impossible 7 in Venice. Even CBS postponed their production of The Amazing Race because of the outbreak and how much it has intensified. The virus is causing global concern.

Red Notice tells the story of the world’s greatest tracker and the world's greatest conman, said Johnson on his Instagram. In the world of international crime, an Interpol-issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted, wrote Johnson. The movie certainly looks action-packed. However, the current status of the film is that it has been halted.

As for the status in Milan, AMC Theaters executive Adam Aron said that they closed up for a week. And that’s what all the local government and medical authorities thought was the right thing to do. He also said that Milan and its environment are not on quarantine or lockdown and that they were just cooperating with the government to be cautious.

