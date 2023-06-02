Dwayne Johnson Speaks About Feud With Vin Diesel, Announces Return To Fast And Furious

Dwayne Johnson recently broke his silence on his feud with Vin Diesel. The wrestler-actor shared a clip on his Twitter handle, announcing an end to their feud. He also confirmed that he will be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise in the next film.

Sharing a selfie video from his Hawaiian home, Johnson wrote in the caption, “Hope you’ve got your funderwear on. HOBBS IS BACK. And he just got lei’d Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise. Your reactions around the world to Hobbs’ return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II.”

The WWE star clarified that he has put his differences with Diesel behind and is now all set to collaborate with him in upcoming projects. “Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us. We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love. I’ve built my career on an 'Audience First' mentality and that will always serve as my North Star,” he added. See the full note here.

The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the… pic.twitter.com/vvtBgTBOnl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 1, 2023

More on Dwayne Johnson-Vin Diesel feud

The friction between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel reached a breaking point while they were filming 2017's The Fate of the Furious. Vin Diesel is still serving as Dom Toretto, the franchise centre. However, Johnson's Hobbs has only appeared in the 2019 spin-off Hobbs & Shaw alongside Jason Statham, leaving the main franchise.

The new film enables Universal to continue a franchise that has been going strong for more than two decades but was thought to be coming to an end. The franchise has made more than $7 billion at the global box office over the course of its ten films. Earlier in May, Fast X became the second-biggest worldwide opening of 2023 by earning $320 million in revenues. In its second weekend, it surpassed the $500 million milestone.