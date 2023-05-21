Deepika Padukone Reacts To Dwayne Johnson's 'didn’t Know What Depression Was' Statement

Deepika Padukone, who has been vocal about mental health awareness, recently reacted to Dwayne Johnson's podcast where he opened up about his depression. Dwayne Johnson appeared on The Pivot podcast and revealed that he first felt depressed during his college days. Sharing an international media post on her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, "Mental health matters" and tagged her foundation Live Love Laugh Foundation.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone first opened up about her depression in 2015. Her foundation aims at helping those who struggle with mental health. Here's how Deepika reacted:

When Dwayne Johnson first felt depression

Speaking to The Pivot podcast, the Fast X actor revealed that he first felt depressed when he was at the University of Miami and injured his shoulder. The injury kept him from being able to play on the football team. He said, “I didn’t want to go to school... I was ready to leave." The actor further said that he left school and didn’t take any midterms. "But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know what mental health was. I didn’t know what depression was," said the actor. Dwayne said he just knew he didn’t want to be there. He confessed that he wasn’t going to any of the team meetings, neither did he participate in anything.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor can be currently seen in Fast X, which was released on May 19 in the theatres. Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the movie is part of the Fast & Furious franchise. It also stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jason Momoa and others.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Coming back to the actress, she had a great start this year with Pathaan breaking records at box office. Next, she will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Both films are scheduled to release next year in January.