Fast X Leak Reveals Gal Gadot's Return To Fast And Furious Franchise After A Decade

Hollywood star Gal Gadot rose to fame after her appearance in Fast and Furious 4 (2009). She was a crucial part of Fast Five, though her character passed away in the sixth installment of the series. Now, the reports of the actress returning in the upcoming film Fast X are currently making rounds on social media.

One Twitter user recently posted pictures of Gadot standing in front of an open vault, seemingly the same one previously featured in Fast Five. Gadot’s pictures, which were seemingly clicked by capturing a screen via camera, are making several fans question whether it’s true, and if so, how is it possible for her character to return. Check out the tweet below.

The leaked pictures give a glimpse of her character's look. In Fast and Furious 6, the star seemingly passed away in the end after she fell off an aeroplane while trying to protect Han (Han Lue). Larger details, if any, surrounding her character have not yet been revealed by official channels pertaining to the Fast and Furious franchise.

More of Fast X

Fast X is slated to release on May 19 in theatres throughout the globe. It features Jason Momoa as the prime antagonist, who was revealed to be the son of Fast Five’s antagonist. As Momoa’s character is out for revenge, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto reunites with his family once again, which is larger than ever. It features several stars Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena and more.

Previously, The Suicide Squad star John Cena spoke about how the film is going to be much different from other Fast and Furious titles. He told Hollywood Outbreak that while previous titles were deeply entertaining and gave the viewers a sense of closure at the end, Fast X is going to set up ‘something bigger’.