Dwayne Johnson's Tribute To His Father Rocky Johnson Will Surely Leave You In Tears, Watch

Dwayne Johnson paid an extremely emotional and touching tribute to his legendary father Rocky 'The Soulman' johnson through his Instagram account on Friday. He shared an old video of his father in the boxing ring where he can be seen sitting in the seats during a match and penned a heartfelt note addressing his late father and confessing his love for him. The heart-rending caption seems to be an outlet for the Jumanji actor to express his grief over his deceased father.

"I love you. You broke colour barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world.", Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside a touching video of his father. "I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons."

He continued, "Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. I'm in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son.

Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐"

The late wrestler was commemorated by many from the wrestling fraternity as well as Dwayne Johnson's colleagues from the Hollywood film industry through their heartfelt comments and condolences on the post. Ricky Johnson, whose real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

