Dwayne Johnson 'piledrived' A Guy On Floor After He Said Wrestling Is 'fake'

Recently, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been making headlines again after it came to light that once someone told The Rock that wrestling was fake, and he responded by 'piledriving' the guy on to the gym floor. Most certainly it seems that The Rock did not appreciate the man's comment at all.

'Most electrifying man'

Before becoming an actor with an impressive lineup of movies under his belt Dwayne Johnson, of course, made his name first in WWE as The Rock where he was dubbed 'the most electrifying man in sports entertainment'. In one of the actor's old Instagram photos, somebody commented that one of his friends went to school with The Rock and that he knew of a story of how The Rock had piledrived a guy for saying that wrestling was fake.

The Rock confirmed the story and also identified the victim as Randy E and how both of them had gotten into huge trouble for what they did. The admission by The Rock came when he commented on his post about his upcoming show called Young Rock which is the story of Johnson's childhood, teenage and his unbelievable adolescence.

Fans are really excited about The Rock's upcoming appearance as Black Adam who is a villain from Shazzam. There have rarely been any updates of the movie since it was announced by the creators of the film but recently Johnson shared a picture of his training regime for Black Adam and how the hierarchy of power is about to change in the DC Universe.

He also announced that the shooting for the movie will start in Summer. Dwayne Johnson reportedly described his version of Black Adam to be neither a supervillain nor an anti-hero. However, the character is a rebellious one whose powers are equal to Superman. Fans are desperately waiting for a teaser of the movie to know exactly how Dwayne’s character will be.

