The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne Johnson, Dies At 75; Wrestlers Pay Heartfelt Tribute

WWE News

WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Rocky Johnson passes away at the age of 75. Wrestling promotions pay tribute. Find out more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rocky Johnson

WWE Hall of Famer and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father Rocky Johnson passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. His cause of death currently remains unknown. Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, Rocky Johnson (birth name Wayde Douglas Bowles) along with Tony Atlas was part of the first African-American tag team to win the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Entertainment (erstwhile World Wrestling Federation or WWF).

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson 'piledrived' A Guy On Floor After He Said Wrestling Is 'fake'

Rocky Johnson and his wrestling career

Rocky Johnson began his professional career in 1964 and soon found his way into the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in the 1970s. Known as a tag team specialist, Johnson joined WWF in 1982, before retiring in 1991. During his stay with the company, Rocky Johnson had memorable feuds with the likes of Greg 'The Hammer' Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis. However, arguably he achieved some of the biggest wins of his career by teaming up with Tony Atlas in the form of 'The Soul Patrol'. The two men became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on December 10, 1983.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Lends Voice To THRILLING LSU Tigers Hype Video Ahead Of NCAA Football Final

After retiring as a wrestler, Rocky Johnson trained his son Dwayne Johnson. Johnson along with the legendary Pat Patterson were influential in Dwayne Johnson's early rise in WWF.  While Dwayne Johnson has gone one to become a top draw in WWE and in Hollywood, Rocky Johnson remained associated with the wrestling business after his retirement. He was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by Dwayne Johnson himself.

Rocky Johnson death: Wrestlers and promotions pay tribute

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Inspiring Life Journey To Be Turned Into A Sitcom 

Also Read | Rocky Johnson, Father Of Actor Dwayne Johnson, Dead At 75

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA SHARES ZAKIR NAIK'S VIDEO
'JHOOTLIWAL!!'
WHY INDIA IS MULTICULTURAL, NOT US
CHAHAR'S AWARD WINNING PERFORMANCE
PAK'S BIZARRE REPORTER
BABUL SUPRIYO TALKS ABOUT PADUKONE