As Dwayne Johnson frequently shares glimpses of his quality time spent with his daughter, Jazzy, he recently posted yet another glimpse of the same on social media for all his fans. The video clip he posted unveiled a cool game he was playing with his daughter that left the fans in splits.

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the movies namely Jungle Cruise and Red Notice that received immense love and praises from the fans. It is a lesser-known fact that he even lent his voice to a character in Ryan Reynolds' 2021 action comedy film, Free Guy which was a hit among the fans. He is currently gearing up for the release of the highly awaited movies titled DC League of Super-Pets and Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson and his daughter's peanut butter game

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared an interesting video clip in which he can be seen playing a fun game with his daughter. In the video, he can be seen with his eyes closed while his daughter can be seen trying to scare him by putting peanut butter on a foil and applying the same to his face. While she does it, Dwayne Johnson is seen telling his daughter that he trusts her and even hints that she is holding foil in her hand. As she puts it on his face, the actor gets shocked while his daughter is left in splits after watching his face full of peanut butter.

In the caption, he stated what a fool he was to trust her daughter with her favourite game 'Daddy Cloe Your Eyes' and even mentioned how he welcomes her daughters to do the same because one day they will be grown and gone. The caption read, "You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson of playing my little tornado’s favorite game, “Daddy Close Your Eyes” What a fool I am (one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the shit outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do - so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!)" (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post and dropped laughing emojis in the comments section to express how they were cracked up after watching the father-daughter fun game together while many others poured in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how delighted they were on seeing them lovingly spend time with each other. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@therock