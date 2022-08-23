DYK House Of The Dragon's Emily Carey Once Deleted Twitter Account Over Fans' Criticism?

House of Dragon's first episode premiered on Sunday, August 21 and created a buzz among the audience for its thrilling plotline. The drama is the official prequel to the Emmy Award-winning show Game Of Thrones and is based on a book series by George R. R. Martin. While the fans enjoy the show streaming online, actor Emily Carey who plays the role of young Alicent Hightower recently opened up about the backlash she faced for her character and revealed that she even deleted her Twitter once.

Emily Carey reveals she once deleted her Twitter due to fans’ backlash

According to a recent interaction with News.com.au, Emily Carey talked about the controversy that emerged during the Comic-Con in San Diego alongside fellow House of the Dragon cast members to promote the Game of Thrones prequel. Stating further about her comment on having the freedom to play the role of young Alicent, she revealed how she got the freedom to come up with a backstory that proved to be useful as it depicted so many layers to her.

“There were some gaps that we had to fill, so to figure it all out I sort of started journaling, and … managed to come up with some form of backstory, and it proved to be very useful. I’ve never had the freedom to create a whole human being like this before. So it was so much fun being able to go so in depth with her. There are so many layers to her. I think lots of people are already expecting her to be the villain of the show, but I think bringing her in younger, there was a lot more to explore,” she said.

Adding to it, Carey shed light on the backlash she faced from the Rhaenyra superfans who accused her of not comprehending the source material, George R.R. Martin’s spin-off book Fire and Blood. She went on to reveal how she even deleted her Twitter to avoid the same and later revived it. “I love social media. I’m 19, so I’m all on social media, and I’ve been on social media since I was a kid because I’ve worked since I was a kid so I’m very conscious of things. Any hate that comes in, it’s just … It’s a person behind a screen. You just have to move on from it. But I will say I did delete Twitter [after Comic-Con] because it’s just so loud. Even when it’s good, there’s so many and it’s so loud,” she added.

During the time of the backlash, Carey shared a note on Twitter (now deleted) to clarify her side. It read, “I stand by what I said in the panel. Alicent is not the villain, folks. When we meet her she’s a child, a product of the patriarchy. Just you wait and see. Maybe you’ll sympathize.”

Image: Instagram/@theemilycarey