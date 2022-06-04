DYK Megan Fox Initially Rejected Pete Davidson's Request For Kim Kardashian's Number?

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are head over heels in love with each other. The duo is often spotted together hand in hand on numerous occasions. The-41 years-reality show star gave a second chance to love and started dating Davidson after calling it quits with Kanye West following nearly seven years of marriage.

Recently, the beauty mogul made an interesting revelation about how Megan Fox could have actually been the reason Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian got together before their famous SNL skit. But unfortunately, that never happened as Megan rejected one of Davidson's requests.

Kim Kardashian reveals that Megan Fox turned down Pete Davidson's request

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her love life with her two sisters while shaking salads. During the chat, Kim revealed that after the news of her romance with Davidson surfaced online, Megan Fox had contacted her and revealed that prior to them getting together, Davidson had asked for Kim's number. But the American actor turned down his request. Kim stated-

"After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, ‘Is this s— for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago."

Megan then revealed how she turned down the ex-SNL member's plea and said-

"Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us."

More about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014 in a grand ceremony. They have four children together- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. As per various media reports, their marriage came to an end after Kanye West's public outburst in 2020 after he launched a bid for presidential elections in the United States.

Post her divorce from Kanye West, Kim was linked to Davidson. Both Kim and Pete had sparked romance rumours after meeting each other on thei sets last year during the former's debut hosting gig. The duo made their relationship on Instagram official this year after Kim dropped photos with the comedian in March.

Image: AP