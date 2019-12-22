Eddie Murphy Returns To 'Saturday Night Live' For Christmas Special Episode

American actor Eddie Murphy will be returning to the famous show 'Saturday Night Live' for the very first time in 35 years for the Christmas special episode. According to international media reports, top comedians including Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have been competing to land cameos on the sketch show during the same weekend as Murphy. It is still uncertain as to who will be starring next to Murphy, however, he has hinted at which of his classic characters he'll be bringing back to the show.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Murphy said, “Mr. Robinson, Velvet Jones ... I'm down for whatever, as long as it's really, really funny”.

Murphy is reportedly up for a Golden Globe for 'Dolemite Is My Name' as the best actor in a comedy. He is also been filmning the sequel 'Coming to America' which is set to hit the big screen next summer. Its been 30 years since the release of 'Coming to America' featuring Murphy as African Prince Akeem and now the sequel to the film is scheduled for August 2020 and no one is happier than Murphy himself. While talking to local media he said that he was delighted to hear about the sequel and said that he 'was over the moon'. Murphy added that the show writers had found a clever way to continue Prince Akeem's story suggesting that we will see a return of classic characters.

Return of Prince Akeem

Decades later and countless movies later Eddi Murphy fans still love his portrayal of Prince Akeem the most according to Murphy. Murphy has admitted that he does not know what it is about Coming to America but his fans remember that movie the most and always say lines from that movie to him. Coming to America follows the story of Prince Akeem after he leaves Africa in search of love after rejecting an arranged marriage.

The movie was a huge success in the box office, it made almost $300 million and became a comedy classic. After Murphy was blessed with his tenth son Max, he likes to spend more time with his children and fiancée Paige Butcher. In a previous interview, he had stated that he does plan on doing more movies if the right script comes along and it seems Coming to America 2 has the correct script because he was delighted at the idea of doing the movie.

