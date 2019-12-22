'The Apprentice' Fame Lewis Ellis Gets Tattoo Of Alan Sugar As Al Pacino

YouTuber Lewis Ellis has got a new tattoo of Alan Sugar also known as Lord Sugar, the judge on the British version of The Apprentice. Lewis Ellis, who joined the 2019 season of the show, was fired recently by Lord Sugar and just after that he decided to get a tattoo of him. The tattoo of Lord Sugar shows Alan dressed as Al Pacino holding a gun. Lewis said that he doesn't want to forget about his experience on the show because it has become a part of his life now.

Read: The Apprentice Finalists Scarlett Allen-Horton And Carina Lepore Spill The Beans

Lewis Ellis' Lord Sugar tattoo

The 28-year-old digital marketing manager took to his twitter handle to share the new tattoo he has got on his arm. Lewis revealed that when he was on the show Alan while taking a jibe at him said his tattoos tell a story and compared him with a kindle. So he wanted to tell a story of what happened on the show and that is why Alan is holding a gun because he fired Lewis.

Sir Alan Pacino pic.twitter.com/mgDQoHPTnZ — Lewis Ellis (@ImLewisEllis) December 20, 2019

Lewis made it to the interview stage. However, he got fired after being unable to point out Croatia on the map, where he proposed his tourist business to be based.

Lewis first shot to fame after lying to the whole world about accidentally reaching Syria on a fishing boat from Greece. Lewis posted a series of images on Snapchat documenting his tale before admitting on his Facebook page that it was all a hoax.

Read: Did You Know BB13 Contestant Vikas Gupta Was Also A Part Of These Reality Shows?

Ever since Lewis shared the picture of his latest tattoo, the post is garnering a lot of attention on social media with people commenting on how horrible the tattoo looked. The post is flooded by reactions from both pro and anti-Lord Sugar.

I trust you’ve had the back of Lord Sugar’s head tattooed on your calf! — PJN (@PJN1960) December 20, 2019

That’s horrific probably the worst tattoo I’ve seen in a long time

Did the tattooist use a spirit level to get them shoulders that’s straight? — Harry Hoof (@HoofHarry) December 21, 2019

Read: Taiwanese-Canadian Model-actor Godfrey Gao Dies At 35 While Filming Reality Show Chase Me

If AS doesn’t like it, you’re gonna be fired again Lewis, or did you not see the gun 😳😂😂 — 💙💛 T🅰️YL🅾️R 💛💙 (@LeedSTUnited) December 20, 2019

Read: Television Reality Shows: Celebrities Who Were A Part Of Multiple Reality Shows



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.