Eddie Murphy 'over The Moon' With The Announcement Of 'Coming To America 2'

Coming to America 2 is set to hit the big screen next summer. Its been 30 years since the release of Coming to America featuring Eddie Murphy as African Prince Akeem and now the sequel to the film is scheduled for August 2020 and no one is happier than Eddie Murphy himself.

Return of Prince Akeem

Next year seems to be a year for nostalgia as movies such as Ghostbusters, Bad Boys and Top Gun, and now Coming to America 2 has been confirmed for next year. Eddie murphy while talking to local media said that he was delighted to hear about the sequel and said that he 'was over the moon'. Murphy added that the show writers had found a clever way to continue Prince Akeem's story suggesting that we will see a return of classic characters. Decades later and countless movies later Eddi Murphy fans still love his portrayal of Prince Akeem the most according to Murphy.

Murphy has admitted that he does not know what it is about Coming to America but his fans remember that movie the most and always say lines from that movie to him. Coming to America follows the story of Prince Akeem after he leaves Africa in search of love after rejecting an arranged marriage. The movie was a huge success in the box office, it made almost $300 million and became a comedy classic.

After Murphy was blessed with his tenth son Max, he likes to spend more time with his children and fiancée Paige Butcher. In a previous interview, Eddie Murphy had stated that he does plan on doing more movies if the right script comes along and it seems Coming to America 2 has the correct script because Eddi Murphy was delighted at the idea of doing the movie.

