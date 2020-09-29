Eddie Redmayne Comes Out In Support Of JK Rowling Against The 'vitriol' Aimed At Her

Harry Potter author, JK Rowling has been the victim of brutal slamming and abuses online after her transphobic comments. Many stars spoke up against the writer, calling her out on social media. While Eddy Redmayne had earlier condemned her for it, he recently came to her support after the "vitriol" aimed at her. Here's what this is about.

Eddie Redmayne comes out in support of JK Rowling

Eddie Redmayne who plays the lead in The Fantastic Beasts franchise recently came to the aid of JK Rowling. In an interview with Dailymail, Redmayne said he finds the hate and abuse directed at the famous writer to be "absolutely disgusting". He also revealed that after the "vitriol" aimed at Rowling, he had sent her a personal note supporting her against this.

Eddie Redmayne also revealed in the interview that he has also come to the support of his "trans friends and colleagues" who have heretofore been discriminated. Earlier in June, he had called out JK Rowling for her comment in a lengthy statement. It said, "As someone who has worked with both JK Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and nonbinary identities are valid".

Meanwhile, in other news, JK Rowling had revealed her strong opinions on the transgender community in a series of public tweets in June. This has hurt the sentiments of many JK Rowling fans especially those from the transgender community. Harry Potter stars had also revealed their dissatisfaction with the author's opinion publicly. Daniel Radcliffe had said in a statement, "Transgender women are women". Meanwhile, Emma Watson was of the opinion that "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are".

JK Rowling's latest book, Troubled Blood also received a lot of hate online. The villain the Cormorant Strike in the book is a transvestite and this has angered her already enraged fans even more. However, many of Rowling's colleagues came in support of the author. They even went on to sign a letter against the abuse and hate directed at her. However, despite the opposition, Troubled Blood, which released on September 15, managed to sell a huge number of copies in the first week itself.

