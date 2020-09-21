Eddie Redmayne Confirms 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Shooting Has Resumed Under New Protocols

Fantastic Beasts 3 is an upcoming film in the Wizarding World franchise. Like many other projects, production on the movie was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now it has officially resumed filming, confirmed lead actor Eddie Redmayne as he talked about shooting in the "new normal". Read.

Fantastic Beasts 3 shooting resumed, confirms Eddie Redmayne

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell, Eddie Redmayne discussed filming Fantastic Beasts 3 with new COVID-19 safety measures and protocols. He said that it is interesting because they have started shooting now. The actor mentioned that they are two weeks in production, and it is a whole new process and it is a whole new normal. They have been testing frequently, wearing masks on sets.

He stated that he actually wondered whether the masks would affect creativity, in some ways. Redmayne explained that maybe it was a bit ignorant, but he just thought, as humans, people do need interaction to spark from each other. The Oscar award-winning star noted that it is really reassuring that even if it is a different process on sets, it still feels it’s "fizzing" and that everyone is working at the top of their game.

Fantastic Beasts 3 commenced production on November 4, 2019. It was slated to begin in Spring 2020 with shooting location being Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Now the filming has confirmed to have resumed shooting reportedly in the United Kingdom. Warner Bros. studio has set up extensive systems to keep COVID-19 protocols up-to-date, ensuring the safety of cast and crew.

The untitled third Fantastic Beasts film is being directed by David Yates, who also helmed the previous two parts – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). The screenplay is co-written by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, from a story by Rowling. It is overall the eleventh instalment in the Wizarding World franchise.

Fantastic Beasts 3 cast has Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Johnny Depp and Jessica Williams. The movie was initially set to hit the theatres on November 20, 2020. However, it got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Fantastic Beasts 3 is now scheduled to release on November 12, 2021.

