JK Rowling's Army Of Literati A Patronus Against Latest 'Woke Brigade' Hatemongering Bid

JK Rowling has stirred an almighty pot and received quite a lot of backlash of late over her views being deemed transphobic. Recently, however, some of Britain's prominent literary figures rallied around the Harry Potter author supporting her amid the row. Among them were big names like Ian McEwan, Griff Rhys Jones, Frances Barber and Sir Tom Stoppard. Here's what this is about.

JK Rowling's latest Cormoran Strike book called Troubled Blood received a lot of hate online after its release on September 15. Such hashtags as #RIPJKRowling also started trending on the social media as Trans-activists and supporters slammed the author for her earlier comment and the plotline of Cormoran Strike. The idea of the hashtag was to declare that the author is 'dead' on social media. However, 58 big literary names came up with a letter and signed in support of the Harry Potter author.

The letter states that the author is a victim of "an insidious, authoritarian and misogynistic trend in social media". It also said that the hashtag trending on number one is "just the latest example of hate speech directed against her". Famous names like Booker Prize winner author Ian McEwan, actor Griff Rhys Jones and Frances Barber and the famous playwright, Sir Tom Stoppard, were also among those 58 who signed the letter in Rowling's support.

While the hashtag was trending, Piers Morgan also came to JK Rowling's aid via a tweet. He said that the hashtag trend speaks volumes about the 'woke brigade'. It only proves that they are much more 'vicious' than those they are battling against. Check out the tweet here:

The fact #RIPJKRowling is trending says all you need to know about the woke brigade - they’re nastier & more viciously intolerant than anyone they preach about. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 14, 2020

In other news, the social media hate against JK Rowling began surfacing ever since she made a comment about the transgender community. A number of people who owe their success entirely to her jumped on the bandwagon including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne. Death threats and abuses were heaped against the Harry Potter author on social media.

However, the latest storm of abuse which promoted the letter comes after the publication of Troubled Blood which is based on a 'transvestite serial killer'. The book belongs to the famous Cormorant Strike novel series which Rowling publishes under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. However, despite the JK Rowling controversy, in the first five days, Troubled Blood sold 64,633 copies according to reports by Daily Mail.

