Elisabeth Moss On 'The Handmaid's Tale' Resuming Production; Says No Life Is Worth A Show

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the countries have been in lockdown. Amid all this, films and TV productions also came to a standstill. Among the affected productions was Elisabeth Moss' The Handmaid's Tale. In an interview with a leading magazine, the actor revealed that their team is eager to resume shooting for the fourth season. She also revealed more interesting details. Read on:

Elisabeth Moss says no TV show is worth a human life

Elisabeth Moss added that they are still trying to figure out a safe way for everyone to work amid the ongoing pandemic. Moss was set to make her directorial debut with the latest season of the acclaimed drama but the production was halted in mid-March due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Stressing that no human life is worth a TV show, she said that they wanted to start working because the people have families and they need to support and rent that they need to pay.

The Invisible Man star added that they are trying to figure out how to do it safely for everyone. Moss revealed in an earlier interview that the writers are working on the latest season remotely from the comfort of their homes and separately.

Talking about her debut in an earlier interview, she expressed that she is thrilled to get an opportunity from her partners Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield. She also thanked the producers from Hulu and MGM for the opportunity. She will reportedly be seen behind the camera for the third episode of the fourth season.

Elisabeth Moss added that she will not take her responsibility lightly. She revealed that she has been the executive producer of the show for the last three seasons and added that it was a great experience for her. She said that she learned a lot from the directors of the show and cannot wait to collaborate with them to bring in a new perspective on the show.

The Handmaid's Tale is based on the 1985 novel of the name written by Margaret Atwood. The show is set in a dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped off of their rights and are forced into sexual slavery. The other cast members of the show include Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, and more.

