Leonardo DiCaprio's Documentary 'And We Go Green' To Go Live On Hulu From June 4

The Academy Award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio’s upcoming environmentally conscientious documentary titled, And We Go Green, will soon to streaming on the video-on-demand platform Hulu. The production studio, RadicalMedia broke the news today. The Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville directorial that focuses on the rise of Formula E electric car racing and its positive impact in fighting air pollution and global warming will be available in the United States from June 4, 2020, via the streamer.

'And We Go Green' to premiere on Hulu from June 4

The Oscar-winning documentarian Fisher Stevens along with Malcolm Venville has helmed the movie. Before And We Go Green, Leonardo DiCaprio has previously collaborated with Fisher Stevens in 2016's Before the Flood. However, DiCaprio has produced this documentary that deals with battling global warming and air pollution under his banner, Appian Way Productions. It will be premiering on the streaming platform Hulu in the US from June 4, 2020.

Penned by Before The Flood's writer Mark Monroe, in 2019 And We Go Green debuted at the Cannes as well as Toronto Film Festivals. The documentary provides an insight into behind-the-scenes at the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and depicts how the groundbreaking series has become the world’s fastest-growing motorsport ever since its inception in 2014. The doc features racing footage along with candid interviews from reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne and former Formula E driver Nelson Piquet Jr., to current champions, including Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi, and André Lotterer.

The film follows the story of these professional drivers on the international Formula E circuit across 10 major cities as they race for victory to contest the 2017-18 season. DiCaprio and Stevens have co-produced the documentary alongside Jennifer Davisson, Christopher St. John and Zara Duffy as well as executive producers Jon Kamen, Justin Wilkes, Dave Sirulnick, Rick Yorn and Alejandro Agag.

The CEO of RadicalMedia in a media interaction said that it is time for the world to embrace alternatives for the fossil fuel dilemma and think ahead of time in terms of a more positive future. According to him, And We Go Green paves the way. The directors of the film said, they originally thought they were making a film about the environment but later realized the best way to get the world to pay attention to climate change is to make a film about people.

