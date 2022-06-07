Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Filming 'Doctor Strange 2' & 'WandaVision' Back-to-back

Elizabeth Olsen is basking in the success of her latest Marvel outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She took on the role of the magic-based Avenger, continuing her journey after the conclusion of WandaVision. As the actor garnered positive reactions from the audience for her performance in the film, she recently reflected on how she was not aware of the plot of Doctor Strange 2 until she was done filming WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen had no idea about Doctor Strange 2 plot before WandaVision

According to a recent interaction with The Independent, Olsen talked about how she was filming Doctor Strange 2 and WandaVision back to back while adding how she was unaware of the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness until she was almost done filming WandaVision.

She said, “I didn’t know the plot of Doctor Strange 2 until we were almost done with WandaVision. The odd thing is no one saw it who worked on Doctor Strange; we filmed it back-to-back.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Screenrant, Olsen spoke about how things will be after her character's fate was left open-ended in Doctor Strange 2. She mentioned she was open to hearing ideas about Wanda's future and even mentioned how she wanted the fans to have opinions. However, she then stated how she did not have any idea about the same while adding that she was in a happy place with where they ended the film and looking forward to where things go hereafter.

"I want to know. I want to hear ideas. I want the fans to have opinions. I don't know. I don't have an idea either. I'm kind of in this place where I was happy with where we ended and I want to know where we go from here. I'm really curious what we make if at all,” she added.

Image: Still from WandaVision