WandaVision’s Darkhold To Appear In A Bigger Role In Doctor Strange 2; Details Inside

As the fans have eagerly been awaiting the release of the highly-anticipated Marvel superhero film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a thrilling new update recently arrived the fans' way that will surely leave them delighted. As it was earlier stated that the Wandavision's Darkhold will be part of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer film, it was recently revealed that will have quite a big role in the film.

Doctor Strange 2 is being directed by Sam Raimi, from a screenplay by Michael Waldron The film is gearing up for release on May 6. The plot revolves around Doctor Strange opening up the multiverse, which includes an alternate version of himself, by casting a forbidden spell. The superhero's efforts to save humanity from the Cruz of the project.

Doctor Strange 2 to have Darkhold in a larger role?

According to the recent episode of The Phase Zero podcast, Russell Bobbitt, a Marvel Studios Prop Master for WandaVision and Loki, recently opened up about the thrilling collaboration of Doctor Strange and Wandavision in the upcoming film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and revealed how the Wandavision's magic book, Darkhold will play a major role in the film. He further revealed how the book actually came from the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ prop team and added how it will have a bigger say in the film as compared to what it did in Wandavision.

“The Darkhold book came from [Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ prop team]. How we weighed that out is, [we asked] ‘Where is there more screen time for the [Darkhold]?’ And story-wise, it was going to have a bigger say in [Doctor Strange 2] than ours did in our show. So yes, we did collaborate. We made those together. In fact, they made it for me, sent it to me, I used it and got it back to them," he stated.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast

With Benedict Cumberbatch essaying the lead role, there will be many other prolific actors portraying pivotal characters including Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, among others.

