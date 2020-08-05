Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied, Read

Ellen DeGeneres hosts one of the longest-running shows in America, The Ellen Show. On the other hand, her wife, Portia De Rossi is an acclaimed Australian-American movie star. Here is an estimated combined net worth of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi.

Also Read | Beyoncé Glitters In Golden Schiaparelli Ensemble At Golden Globes 2020

Ellen DeGeneres net worth

As per a report published in filmdaily.com, Ellen DeGeneres’ net worth is estimated to be around $350 million USD. Converted in rupees, Ellen’s net worth becomes Rs. 26,20,95,75,000 (Rs 2620 crores). Ellen earned international fame when she was named the ‘Funniest Person in America’ by Showtime in the 1980s.

Since then, Ellen scored various gigs until she landed a starring role in the appropriately titled comedy Ellen, which ran for five seasons. Later in 2003, Ellen started hosting her own show, The Ellen Show and has won 33 Emmy awards till date. Reportedly, Ellen owns a beautiful home in Montecito, California with Portia De Rossi. According to Page Six, Ellen also owns a house worth $33 million USD (Rs 247 crores) in Beverly Hills, California. As per Fame Zone YouTube channel, Ellen owns Ferrari California, Porsche Carrera, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Turbo, Mercedes SLS and a Mercedes C Class cars.

Also Read | Kevin Hart Stands Strong In Support Of Ellen DeGeneres; Says 'she Gave Me Love & Respect

Also Read | Beyoncé Glitters In Golden Schiaparelli Ensemble At Golden Globes 2020

Portia De Rossi

As per a report published in Celenritynetworth.com, Portia De Rossie's net worth is estimated to be around $50 million USD. Converted in rupees, Portia De Rossie's net worth becomes Rs 3,74,27,50,000 (Rs 374.27 crores). Best-known for her work in Ally McBeal, Arrested Development, Nip/Tuck and Better Off Ted, Portia De Rossie got married to Ellen in 2008. Portia owns a house with Ellen in California.

Hence, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi's combined net worth is Rs 29,94,20,40,000 (Rs 2,994. 20) crores

As per a report published in Dailymail.com.uk, Ellen DeGeneres is currently facing an investigation over allegations of racism, bullying and breeding a 'toxic environment' behind the camera of her hit talk show. Recently, actor Katy Perry spoke about her positive experiences with Ellen and remarked that 'people have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that Ellen has brought'. Actor Kevin Hart, too, supported Ellen and shared a post for her on Instagram.

Also Read | Kevin Hart Stands Strong In Support Of Ellen DeGeneres; Says 'she Gave Me Love & Respect

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from The Ellen Show)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.