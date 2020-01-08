Beyoncé Glitters In Golden Schiaparelli Ensemble At Golden Globes 2020

The recently held Golden Globes 2020 Awards ceremony saw the who’s who from the glamour and the entertainment industry in presence, flaunting their love for fashion. From Laura Dern to Jennifer Aniston, many celebrities impressed fashion enthusiasts across the globe with their unconventional choices. However, singer Beyonce’s outfit stood out, as the singer managed to turn heads with on-point red carpet look. Here is how Beyonce aced her ‘golden’ look.

Also Read | 'The Lion King' Premiere: Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Have Royal Run-in With 'Queen Bey' Beyonce

Beyonce glitters in her Golden ensemble at the Golden Globes

Considered as one of the most dominant forces of the western pop music industry, Beyoncé, has time and again managed to steal the show with her red carpet looks and public appearance. Besides being lauded for her mellifluous voice, Beyoncé is also considered as a fashion icon by many. At the recently held Golden Globes 2020, Beyonce opted for a custom bias-cut black crepe slip Schiaparelli dress with a plunging neckline. Designed by artistic director, Daniel Roseberry, Beyoncé paired the look with sheer opera gloves and chandelier earrings. Reportedly, Beyoncé’s earrings from the Golden Globe was of 250 carats of diamonds and cost more than $8 million. Take a look at Beyoncé's style file from the award function:

Also Read | Beyonce Checks Out A Fan's Fashion Statement, Approves It With A Nod; Watch Video

Fans are awestruck!

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi last night at the #GoldenGlobes ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ik343eR6cz — κ ε ι r y ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) January 7, 2020

Beyoncé & Sacha Baron Cohen ✨ #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/m62XTdoIAu — κ ε ι r y ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Beyonce's Iconic Live Musical Performances Throughout Her Career, Watch Videos

Beyonce's journey to fame and success

Beyoncé's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like Say My Name and Lose My Breath. However, the group's song, Bills Bills Bills established Beyoncé as the voice of Destiny's Child.

Also Read | Beyonce Gets Chastised By Netizens For Not Giving Joaquin Phoenix A Standing Ovation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.