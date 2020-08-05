Kevin Hart Stands Strong In Support Of Ellen DeGeneres; Says 'she Gave Me Love & Respect'

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was recently embroiled in a swathe of work culture allegations by her staff and out of the many celebrities who showed support for Ellen, the recent one is actor and comedian, Kevin Hart. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kevin Hart shared a still from the sets of The Ellen show. In his caption, Kevin mentioned that he has known Ellen for years and added that ‘she’s one of the dopest people on the planet’.

'Ellen has treated me like her family': Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart mentioned that Ellen has ‘treated his family and team with nothing but love and respect from the first day’. Speaking about the diatribe Ellen received post the allegations, Kevin Hart remarked that the ‘internet has become a crazy world of negativity and people are falling in love with each other’s downfall'. Furthermore, Hart wrote:

“It’s honestly sad. When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another. This hate has to stop. Hopefully, it goes out of style soon. This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences. It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

Katy Perry stands by Ellen DeGeneres

As per a report published in Dailymail.com.uk, Ellen DeGeneres is currently facing an investigation over allegations of racism, bullying and breeding a 'toxic environment' behind the camera of her hit talk show. Recently, actor Katy Perry spoke about her positive experiences with Ellen and remarked that 'people have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that Ellen has brought'. Take a look:

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

Kevin on the professional front

Kevin was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Jumanji: The Next Level. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in the leading roles, the movie follows the adventurous gang, who returns to Jumanji and travel unexplored territories to help their friend escape the world's most dangerous game. The movie released in 2019.

