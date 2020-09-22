Ellen DeGeneres Says 'we Are Starting A New Chapter'; Kicks Off New Season Of Her Show

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres kicked off the premiere of the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by addressing the workplace toxicity allegations in a lengthy monologue. Sharing her ordeal, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she took the allegations very ‘seriously’ and extended her apologies to the people, who have been affected. More so, Ellen DeGeneres mentioned that she realises that her ‘position of privilege and power’ comes with great responsibility and the host took responsibility for whatever happened on her show.

'I wouldn't fool you for 17 years': Ellen

A few months ago, a former employee of the show claimed that Ellen is not as ‘kind’ as she seems. Addressing the issue in her speech, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that just like everyone else, she gets 'mad, anxious, frustrated, impatient'. Adding to the same, Ellen confessed that she is working on all of it. More so, Ellen also revealed that she wouldn’t have ‘fooled’ her audience for seventeen years and mentioned that they are now 'staring a new chapter on the show'. Watch the clip here:

Ellen addresses the issue

Hollywood steps in

Meanwhile, the who’s who of Hollywood have expressed their concern over the issue and have stood out in support of Ellen DeGeneres. Recently, Hollywood songstress Katy Perry spoke about her positive experiences with Ellen DeGeneres and remarked that 'people have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that Ellen has brought'. Actor Kevin Hart, too, supported Ellen and shared a post for her on Instagram, through which he recalled how Ellen ‘treated his family and team with nothing but love and respect from the first day’. Take a look:

1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

The Ellen Show

In her show, Ellen invites and talks to celebrities about their achievements and upcoming projects. She also interacts with the audience in her own inimitable way, which includes performances by comedic, musical and cinematic personalities. More so, Ellen also gives away charity on her show.

