'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' To Return Post Alleged Toxic Workplace Accusations?

After issuing several apologies and the ousting of three producers, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is all set to return with its upcoming season. As reported by Fox News, the show will launch its 18th Season on Monday, September 21. The talk show will be filmed in the studio itself but with no audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 scare and pandemic health restrictions imposed by the officials.

Ellen DeGeneres on returning back

In a statement released by the outlet, the 62-year-old host expressed that she ‘cannot wait’ to get back to the studio again. She further added that ‘she is going to talk about it’, in reference to the internal investigation about the alleged toxic workplace conditions. Her statement hints that fans will soon see her confronting the entire controversy on national television.

ALSO READ| Ellen DeGeneres Issues Another Apology, Says The Show 'will Come Back Strong'

The report further suggests that Tiffany Haddish will team up with Ellen to kick off the new season with a massive bang. Several prominent celebs like Chris Rock, Chrissy Teigen, Adam Sandler and others will reportedly appear as guests in the fresh episodes of the upcoming season. The recently named producer and the old DJ of the show Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss will also help the comedian serving as a guest host for a few episodes.

ALSO READ| 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Appoints In-house DJ Stephen As Co-executive Producer

Last month, Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin and Jonathan Norman were asked to leave the show following the massive blow and criticism revolving around misconduct. The trio has been working for Ellen ever since the inception of the show. The show hit a snag when many former employees gave testimonials of inappropriate behaviour by the producers who have now parted their ways. All the surrounding accusation caused a tremendous delay in the production of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ALSO READ| The Ellen DeGeneres Show Unveils Variety Of Perks For The Staff After Host Apologises

Post ousting of the three producers, it now appears that Derek Westervelt, Andy Lassner and Connelly will continue to remain as producers alongside Ellen DeGeneres. In an apology issued by Ellen, the host stated that she is a ‘multi-layered’ person who ‘tries to learn from her mistakes’. Further, she assured being ‘emphatic’ and ‘emotional’ towards those who were ‘hurt’ by her.

ALSO READ| Ellen DeGeneres Made Joke On Meghan Markle Before Workplace Bullying Fiasco?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.