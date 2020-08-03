The Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive Producer Says, "Nobody Is Going Off The Air"

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s executive producer has spoken about the future of the show. The executive producer revealed that the show will not go off air despite the allegations towards the show being an unhealthy workplace continuing. Andy Lassner is the executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. who mentioned in a tweet that the show will not go off the air. When a twitter user posted a tweet for him Andy responded clearing the air about the show going off-air. According to a news portal, fans are now reassured that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will not go off air anytime soon.

Also Read | What Happened To Ellen Degeneres Show? Know What Trouble The Popular Talk Show Is Facing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will not go off air

Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres Makes Melissa McCarthy's Dream Come True On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

In a tweet, a user expressed concern for the people of the show getting jobs if The Ellen DeGeneres Show were to go off the air. However, Andy Lassner commented on the tweet made by the user and wrote clearly that no one will go off the air. Thus fans of The Ellen DeGeneres Show were reassured that the show will not go off air despite certain allegations made against the workplace environment of the show. According to a report by a leading daily, Warner Brothers had sent an internal memo recently in which they informed the staff members of WarnerMedia about certain services being made. In the memo, the company informed that they will be interviewing current and former employees about their experience working behind the scenes of the popular show.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did The Ellen DeGeneres Show Get Cancelled Due To Ellen's Erratic Behaviour?

I seriously wish you well. If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations (I, personally, have stopped watching) I hope you are able to find employment quickly. Your twitter account always made me laugh. But we do disagree on one thing: #GoHabsGo — susan b (@jamwin10) July 30, 2020

Nobody is going off the air.

And #GoKingsGo — andy lassner (@andylassner) July 30, 2020

Reportedly, the memo came in after one current employee and 10 former employees anonymously opened up about their experience with working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There have been no claims made directly towards Ellen DeGeneres. However, the individuals did point out that the show’s producers made the set a toxic environment to work in.

The claims made by the current employee and the former ones shed light upon the fact about being fired for taking medical leave or bereavement days. Other claimed they were specifically told to not speak with Ellen DeGeneres if she was in the office. Addressing these allegations on July 17, Andy Lassner along with executive producers Mary Connelly and Ed Gavin expressed their regret over their former employee’s statements.

Also Read | 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Controversy: Warner Bros To Investigate Claims Of Toxic Workplace

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.