Ellen Page Gets Celebrities' Support After Coming Out As Transgender; Fans Shower Love

Elliot Page, formerly addressed as Ellen Page, recently came out as a transgender. The Oscar-nominated star took to his social media handles to pen a heartfelt note talking about how lucky he feels to finally reach a position where he can talk about it and embrace himself. After Elliot's announcement, there were several reactions to the same. Netizens showered love and wishes on him.

After Ellen Page came out as transgender, celebrities flooded social media extending support for the actor. Anna Kendrick re-tweeted Page's message and highlighted how the announcement showed bravery during a dark time. "Elliot Page's words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a gift," the actor and singer wrote. Imara Jones also shared the same sentiment as she said, "The more of us who can be our authentic selves, the more space we create for other to do the same". She added that gender is a journey and she is excited to witness all that follows from this giant step.

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

Congratulations to @TheElliotPage! The more of us who can be our authentic selves, the more space we create space for others to do the same. Gender is a journey and I am excited to witness all that follows from this giant step! #TransIsBeautiful #TransLivesMatter https://t.co/zHm8HuMCD3 — Imara Jones (@imarajones) December 1, 2020

Ellen Page's fans also reacted to his announcement. Several users hailed the actor for being brave. There were users who weren't happy with Ellen's confession and said that lesbians have lost a role model and now they would doubt their own sexual preferences. The actor was also attacked by users saying that she did for attention and to get recognised. Fans in a huge number showed excitement to be a part of his journey and to see how he grows further in the industry.

Ellen Page is now a straight, white male.



Let that sink in. — Justin Proper 🌈 (@TheJustinProper) December 1, 2020

Ellen Page mentioned that 40 trans people were killed in america and that it's horrific.



Women's stats... Meanwhile. pic.twitter.com/7MvjHmVTFp — 🅺🅸🅼🅰🆁🅸🆂- a bean about to be roasted. (@Kimaris_XX) December 2, 2020

I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.” - Love this from Elliot Page 💕 https://t.co/Wnv0q27rRz — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) December 1, 2020

Last night, i mentioned that Ellen page was a lesbian icon. I TAKE IT BACK!!! ELLIOT IS A TRANS ICON. 🥰 — Garion 🕸 (@Rololess) December 1, 2020

Ellen Page has come out as Elliot and I am so happy for him!!! — The Rock Lobster (@francisfacade) December 1, 2020

Ellen Page comes out as transgender

Ellen Page who previously came out as gay in 2014, announced in a letter shared on Twitter and Instagram that he used both he/him and they/them pronouns. In a heartfelt note, he wrote, "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life". "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote in the statement. Take a look at Elliot's letter.

