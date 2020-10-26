Boosie Badazz's Apology Over His Transgender Comments: 'I Apologise To Dwayne Wade'

Boosie Badazz has publically apologised for his comments made to Dwayne Wade's daughter a while ago.The rapper apologised on Mike Tyson's podcast where he acknowledged his mistake based on the inappropriate and insensitive comments that he made. Soon after, Boosie Badazz's apology on the podcast went viral on social media.

Boosie Badazz's apology to Dwayne Wade's daughter

Boosie Badazz on the podcast said that he wouldn’t mind if his child came out as a trans person if he were 18 or 19 years old. However, what offended him was the fact that the child was just 12 and the father called “him a her”. Thus Boosie Badazz was offended by this and called him out. Mike Tyson agreed with Boosie and added that he is no one to comment on such aspects as he doesn’t mean a thing when it comes to situations like that. Boosie Badazz on Mike Tyson's podcast then specifically apologised for the comments he made. However, the rapper maintained the fact that he meant what he said to Dwayne; however, he feels that shouldn’t have said derogatory things to his child and thus he apologised for that.

Boosie Badazz on Mike Tyson's podcast was seen discussing several aspects in terms of professional and personal encounters. During the podcast, Boosie Badazz acknowledged his mistake about commenting on Dwayne Wade's daughter and spoke extensively on it. He accepted that he needs to get a hold of his emotions when he speaks so as to not offend people. He added that at times it does get hard for him to maintain a little control over his mind; however, he assured Tyson on the podcast that he is trying his best. He also revealed that his own mother has asked him to work on it and thus he is trying to be more sensitive than usual.

