Ellis Marsalis Jr Dies From COVID-19, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Offers Condolences

Ellis Marsalis Jr, a legendary jazz musician, passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus. Reportedly, Ellis Marsalis Jr was hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested for coronavirus but results were pending. The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on Wednesday night.

Confirming the death of Ellis Marsalis Jr, LaToya Cantrell took to her Twitter handle and wrote “Ellis Marsalis Jr was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched”. Take a look:

Ellis Marsalis was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched.



📸: Chris Granger/New Orleans Advocate pic.twitter.com/yQTMk62wIm — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020

Ellis Marsalis was an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy & the wonder he showed the world. May we wrap his family in our love & our gratitude, & may we honor his memory by coming together in spirit— even as the outbreak keeps us apart, for a time. pic.twitter.com/evIBCJk7Z3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 2, 2020

Coronavirus in the US

According to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 5000 people have died in the US due to the Coronavirus and New York City has now emerged as the new Coronavirus hot-zone in the USA. As per reports, the city has alone recorded more than 83,000 positive Coronavirus cases. Recently, Donald Trump warned American citizens to gear up for a 'very painful two weeks'.

