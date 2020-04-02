The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ellis Marsalis Jr Dies From COVID-19, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Offers Condolences

Hollywood News

As confirmed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, Ellis Marsails Jr, the legendary jazz singer passed away on Wednesday due to Coronavirus. Read more.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ellis Marsalis Jr

Ellis Marsalis Jr, a legendary jazz musician, passed away due to severe complications after contracting coronavirus. Reportedly, Ellis Marsalis Jr was hospitalised with symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested for coronavirus but results were pending. The Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on Wednesday night.

Also Read | China No Longer Chairing UNSC, United Nations To Finally Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic 

Confirming the death of Ellis Marsalis Jr, LaToya Cantrell took to her Twitter handle and wrote “Ellis Marsalis Jr was a legend. He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched”. Take a look:

Also Read | Pregnancy FAQs During Coronavirus Pandemic: Top Gynaecologists Answer Queries; WATCH

Also Read | Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic; First Time Since World War II

Coronavirus in the US

According to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University, nearly 5000 people have died in the US due to the Coronavirus and New York City has now emerged as the new Coronavirus hot-zone in the USA. As per reports, the city has alone recorded more than 83,000 positive Coronavirus cases. Recently, Donald Trump warned American citizens to gear up for a 'very painful two weeks'.

Also Read | China No Longer Chairing UNSC, United Nations To Finally Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
ANDREW CUOMO STATEMENT ON BROTHER
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
Temperature gun
HOW ACCURATE ARE TEMPERATURE GUNS?
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK