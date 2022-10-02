Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ana De Armas' Film 'Blonde' For 'fetishizing Female Pain'

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski slammed Ana de Armas' latest release Blonde for 'fetishizing female pain', adding that she's 'p****d off'. The Marilyn Monroe biopic has been receiving some harsh reviews from both critics and audiences for its 'distasteful' portrayal of the legend's life. Emily recently shared a TikTok video addressing her concerns about the film, mentioning that as a society, 'we obsess over dead girls and serial killers'.

She cited examples of Princess Diana, Amy Winehouse, and Britney Spears while shedding light on the immense scrutiny faced by women in the public eye.

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ana de Armas' Blonde for 'fetishizing female pain'

According to Page Six, Emily mentioned, "I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death." Talking about Princess Diana’s death, Britney Spears and more, Emily asserted that as a society, “we love to fetishize female pain … We obsess over dead girls and serial killers.”

She continued, "As women — I mean, I can say for myself for sure — but I’ve learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in my life." The model called for a change in the public perception of women and how women look at themselves. "But I was thinking about it and you know what’s kind of hard to fetishize? Anger. Anger is hard to fetishize. So I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more p****d off. I’m gonna be in my witch era. 2022, baby, is my b***h era," she said.

Singer Courtney Stodden also said they will be 'boycotting the film' as Marilyn Monroe has been painted as somebody she was absolutely not. Talking to Page Six, Stodden said, "I will not be watching. As somebody who understands what it feels like to be exploited in a sexual way and then have people turn you into a joke when you are not a joke, I think diving into that is a little disrespectful."