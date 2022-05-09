Emma Chamberlain Wore Maharaja Of Patiala’s Necklace To Met Gala 2022? Netizens Unhappy

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain dazzled in a custom-made Louis Vuitton dress at Met Gala 2022. However, what stood out was her statement diamond choker that she paired with her stylish attire. Now, the 20-year-old has come under massive heat for using the statement necklace to complete her look. Numerous netizens have claimed that Emma Chamberlain allegedly wore Maharaja of Patiala Bhupinder Singh’s diamond choker.

It is being reported that the Maharaja had commissioned Cartier to make the historic heirloom choker with the centerpiece of a De Beers diamond. It came to be known as the Patiala Necklace and was completed back in 1928. It was reported to have featured 2930 diamonds and Burmese rubies. Reportedly, the historic jewel was stolen in 1948 and then recovered in London in 1982, but without many of its precious stones. French jeweller Cartier was said to brought the necklace again and replaced the missing stones with other stones. Now, Emma Chamberlain, who is the newest ambassador of Cartier Jewels, is coming under fire from netizens for donning a 'stolen relic' to Met Gala 2022. Some are estimating the value of the necklace to be worth $30 million today.

A slew of netizens took to Twitter to share a picture of Maharaja of Patiala, wherein he sported a similar necklace to Chamberlain at the Met Gala. It is important to note that there was no confirmation yet on the questionable piece being the real Patiala Necklace. Both Emma Chamberlain and Cartier Jewels haven't commented on the issue yet.

Netizens draw comparisons with Chamberlain's choker and Patiala Necklace

A user slammed the brand for lending a piece of historic jewellery to celebrities. "Thanks #cartier. Those are the jewels of the Maharaja of Patiala. That’s a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities. Disrespectful on so many levels (sic)," wrote the Twitterati. Another called out the 'height of privilege' that was given to celebs and shared, "The height of privilege to be able to flaunt stolen goods on the global stage. Jewels stolen from Panjab resurface at the Met Gala in NY. The fate of the Maharaja of Patiala's Cartier Diamond Choker is unknown, but it was likely sold and reacquired by Cartier at a later date (sic)". A netizen urged to promote conversations around the matter, as the user stated, "While we are talking about Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress can we talk please also talk about how Emma Chamberlain literally wore Maharaja Of Patiala’s Cartier Diamond Choker (sic)". Take a look at the reactions below:

Thanks #cartier. Those are the jewels of the Maharaja of Patiala. That’s a piece of India’s stolen history, not a fancy piece of jewellery to lend out to celebrities. Disrespectful on so many levels. pic.twitter.com/KhK5LPexaj — Shriya Zamindar (@shriyazamindar) May 7, 2022

The height of privilege to be able to flaunt stolen goods on the global stage. Jewels stolen from Panjab resurface at the Met Gala in NY.

The fate of the Maharaja of Patiala's Cartier Diamond Choker is unknown, but it was likely sold and reacquired by

Cartier at a later date. pic.twitter.com/qSqRIkVkrT — Tarandeep Singh (@tarandeephora) May 6, 2022

so, news just broke out that emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s cartier diamond choker to the met gala, and as someone both sikh and punjabi, it doesn’t sit right with me. it was stolen, “re-acquired” by cartier, sure. [1] — bela lugosi (@valovife) May 7, 2022

So i just found out emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation pic.twitter.com/XqqHwqusdU — 🦋 (@arianaspovv) May 7, 2022