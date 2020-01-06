Emma Watson, Ariana Grande And Other Child Stars Who Made It Big In Hollywood

Hollywood is known to be one of the most glamorous film industries in the world. Being on the big screen in Hollywood at a young age is too much to deal with. For some, the aspect of fame is hard to deal with. There have been many child stars who did not survive in the industry probably for a wide variety of reasons.

But there are also actors who have made it and established themselves well in the industry. Stars like Ariana Grande, Hillary Duff, and Emma Watson did not give in and made a successful career for themselves. Let’s take a look a some of the child stars in Hollywood who made successful careers:

Hillary Duff

At the age of 14, Hillary became known for her role as Lizzie McGuire on the hit Disney Television show. After her success on the big screen, Hilary decided to dive into the music industry. So she released many top chart hits and released a few albums as well. Hillary gained a huge fan base. She was not distracted or sidetracked by fame and is still a great role model for her fans.

Emma Watson

You probably know her from Harry Potter but what you don’t know is that she wanted to be a star since she was six. Emma took acting classes and by the age of ten, she started to perform in plays. At the age of nine, Emma was cast as Hermione Granger. Emma filmed the Harry Potter series for ten years and is most popular through that role. She graduated from Brown's University with a bachelor's degree in English literature. Emma is now a feminist who is also an inspiration to many all across.

Ariana Grande

Ever since she was eight, Ariana has been interested in acting. At 13, She moved to Los Angeles and landed a role on Nickelodeon's show, Victorious. This is when she became a teen idol. However, she then found what her real passion is. Ariana is now popular all over the world through her music.

Leonardo Di Caprio

Leonardo started his career by starring in commercials and soap operas when he was young. He is now a popular actor who has worked in several big films and has won several awards. He has also done a lot of work off the big screen as an environmental activist.

