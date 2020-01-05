Hollywood Classic Comedy Movies That You Can Binge-watch Even Today

Hollywood offers a variety of movies from different genres. There are several classics comedy movies that are loved by fans even today. Here is a list of comedy movies which you can watch even today.

Hollywood classic comedy films

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The comedy science fiction film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is one of the iconic films from the '90s. The plot of the movie is about a scientist who accidentally shrinks his children to a quarter of an inch with an electromagnetic shrinking machine. The movie is directed by Joe Johnston and bankrolled by Penney Finkelman Cox.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet To Reunite With Her Former Co Stars Sidharth And Ajay In A Comedy Movie

The Game Plan

The comedy film The Game Plan is written by Nichole Millard, Kathryn Price, and Audrey Wells. The Game Plan released on September 28, 2007. The co-star of the movie includes Dwayne Johnson, Kyra Sedgwick, Morris Chestnut, Roselyn Sanchez, and Madison Pettis. The story of the film is about a footballer and his personal life.

ALSO READ | Piers Morgan Brands Steve Coogan And Hugh Grant ‘Entitled Hollywood Brats’

Home Alone

One of the most iconic movies about a boy who was left Home Alone. The film is directed by Chris Columbus and bankrolled by John Hughes. The movies stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara. The lead actor of the film Macaulay Culkin was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

American Pie

American Pie first series was released in 1999. The first film was directed by Paul Weitz and Chris Weitz. It is one of those movies which can be watched even today. It has had more sequels which were American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion.

ALSO READ | Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Reasons To Binge On The Political Comedy Show

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' BTS Video Shows Funny Moments From The Sets Of The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.