Emma Watson Confesses 'falling In Love' With Tom Felton During Shooting Of Harry Potter

As the special show of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere on 1 January 2022, a few glimpses from it were recently shared revealing how Emma Watson fell in love with her co-star, Tom Felton during the shooting of the Harry Potter movie. As the cast of the film appeared together, Emma Watson recalled the time when she had a crush on him.

On the occasion of Harry Potter's 20th anniversary, the entire cast will be seen together on Return To Hogwarts where they will visit the school again and revive their fond memories of childhood. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, and many more will be seen in the special feature.

Emma Watson recalls having a crush on Tom Felton

Ahead of the release of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson got candid about having a crush on Tom Felton, who essayed the role of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. While recalling the time when she first skipped a heartbeat on seeing Felton, she revealed how they were once tutoring where they were asked to draw what they thought God looked like and when Tom Felton drew a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard, it made her fall for him.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him,” she recalled.

Furthermore, she revealed how she used to come every day and search for his name on the call sheet and if she used to find it, she would get more excited for the day. Emma Watson then revealed that though she had feelings for him and he was three years elder than her, he considered her as his little sister. “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister’,” she revealed.

On the other hand, Tom Felton also confessed how he already knew about her feelings and revealed that someone came up to him and said that Emma had a crush on him. While stating about how they had some sort of kinship, he said, "I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship."

Image: Instagram/@t22felton