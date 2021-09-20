Emmys 2021: Gillian Anderson Dedicates Emmy For 'The Crown' To Her Manager

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards recently honoured some of the best prime time television programmes in the United States from June 1, 2020, until May 31, 2021. Actor Gillian Anderson took home a big award last night as she was crowned as the winner for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her performance in The Crown during Emmys 2021. As the Sex Education star accepted her award, she dedicated her win to her manager and BFF Connie Freiberg.

Gillian Anderson dedicates her Emmy to her manager Connie Freiberg

Gillian Anderson joined Netflix's drama series The Crown for its fourth season as the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Anderson, From the competition, she beat out Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), Emerald Fennell (The Crown), Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) and Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale) to win the outstanding supporting actress award in a drama series.

As per a report by People, Gillian Anderson, in her acceptance speech, thanked her manager of 20 years Connie Freiberg. She said, "I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role and to Netflix for everything, everything. But I really want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no one else would and believed I had talent when I didn't even think that I had talent; who always advised me to take the high road; who was one of the best friends that I've ever had in my life and who wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that we went to."

She concluded the speech and added, "So fashion before anybody knew that it was cool. Connie, I love you! This is for you! Thank you!." Meanwhile, Anderson is currently seen as sex therapist Jean Milburn in the Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education. her accolades also include two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. She was appointed an honorary Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for her services to drama.

