Emmys 2021: RuPaul Has Most Emmys Of Any Black Performer After Winning Latest Award

The Emmys 2021 took place on September 19 (ET) and showcased some big moments leaving the viewers starstruck. One such moment was the host and executive producer of the much-loved RuPaul's Drag Race making history as he became the first Black artist to have won 11 Emmy Awards. This groundbreaking moment came after the show won an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for the fourth time in a row.

RuPaul makes history at Emmys 2021

At the latest edition of the Emmy Awards on Sunday, RuPaul's Drag Race bagged the show's fourth Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. The award made RuPaul break the record of the number of Emmys held by a black artist, as he stood tall with an 11th Emmy. During the acceptance speech, he dedicated the win to all those who participated in the show and told their stories of courage. He said, "Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more, difficult today. This is for you." He concluded by saying, "For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you," he added. "We are waiting for you, baby! Come on to mama Ru! Thank you so much! Thank you!" The show also won four awards during the Creative Arts Emmys.

RuPaul's Drag Race won in the 'Outstanding Competition Program' category and beat shows including The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice. RuPaul's Drag Race is all about drag queens, who come together to compete in fashion and performance challenges. They compete in the hopes of becoming America's next drag superstar. The show has also gotten several spin-offs since it first launched in 2009. Some of the spin-offs include RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul's Drag U, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The show has also welcomed guest judges including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Leslie Jones and other popular faces. Streaming on Netflix, RuPaul's Drag Race also airs internationally including in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands and Israel.

Image: Instagram/@RuPaul'sDragRace