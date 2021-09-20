Emmys 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Cast Reunion, 'The Crown's Big Win & More Thrilling Moments

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards concluded with shows like Ted Lasso, The Crown, and The Queen's Gambit taking away the major awards. One of the major highlights was the much-awaited reunion of the Canadian show Schitt's Creek's cast. Apart from this, the jazzy awards night was filled with iconic moments, ranging from Michaela Coel's powerful speech, Cedric the Entertainer's epic opening act as the host as well as women directors getting their due with Jessica Hobbs taking away the best director award for The Crown among others.

The limelight-stealing cast of Schitt's Creek, including Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy put forward their fashion best and entertained the audience with their on-stage banter. In an interesting update for the BTS ARMY, the South Korean band's iconic hit Butter was also played before an award's announcement, followed by loud cheering.

Some iconic moments from the 2021 Emmy Awards

Schitt's Creek reunion

After grabbing all major Emmy awards last year, the iconic ensemble cast was back this time, posing for the shutterbugs as well as presenting two awards. The foursome's stint was followed by uncontrollable fits of laughter as Eugene pranked the other members by asking for the teleprompters to be kept blank. Dan looked dapper in an all-blue formal attire, while Murphy, his on-screen sister spotted an elegant Versace dress.

Ted Lasso, The Crown grabbing major awards

Major awards like Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Drama Series, and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series were bagged by Ted Lasso, The Crown, and The Queen's Gambit. Olivia Colman Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson took major awards for The Crown, while Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham bagged the Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actress awards for Ted Lasso. Jessica Hobbs became only the 12th woman bagging the best director award in the history of Emmy's for The Crown.

Cedric the Entertainer's performance

Fans were overwhelmed by the host's opening act, honouring the late rapper Biz Markie by recreating the unforgettable tune of Just a Friend as he was joined by LL Cool J, Lil Dickey, Rita Wilson, and more.

Michaela Coel's dedication to sexual assault survivors

I May Destroy You creator and writer won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and what stood out was her acceptance speech, which sent shrills down the audience's spine. She dedicated the story to 'every single survivor of sexual assault', as she stressed the importance of embarking on a tale 'that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn't comfortable'.

(IMAGE: ANI/ INSTAGRAM/ @OLIVIACOLMAN_)