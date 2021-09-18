'Schitt’s Creek' Fame Dan Levy Lands On A Much-awaited Deal With Netflix

The award-winning show Schitt’s Creek's co-creator and star Dan Levy will soon return with some more content on Netflix. The actor has reportedly signed a much-awaited deal with the streaming giant following the success of his previous Canadian sitcom. The actor will allegedly begin working for Netflix's content after the completion of his ABC Signature deal.

As per a report by Variety, Dan Levy has signed a deal with Netflix for both film and television. The actor will begin working on the TV part in July, next year, once his ABC deal ends. For the film, Dan Levy will start his work immediately. It is reportedly an untitled rom-com, in which he would serve as an actor, writer, co-producer and director. Kate Fenske and Stacey Snider will also co-produce the film. Further details about the project are still under wraps.

Dan Levy on Schitt's Creek's success

Dan Levy's father, Eugene Levy, who co-created Schitt’s Creek and starred in it, had earlier highlighted how Netflix played an important role in taking Schitt's Creek to new heights. Schitt's Creek had one of the most successful runs at the Emmy Awards last year. Dan Levy asserted his father's words while announcing his new deal with Netflix. The actor said Netflix offered the Emmy-winning show a second home and opened the doors for a new audience. He also revealed the show's success made him continue working with the OTT giant.

Detail about Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek is a Canadian sitcom starring Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy. The show's plot revolves around a wealthy family who leads a lavish life in the US. Their lives take a drastic turn when they lose all their money and are forced to move to a town they had once bought as a joke. Their quest to lead a normal life without much money and connecting with the town's people adds fun to the show.

Meanwhile, Dan Levy currently has a contract with ABC Signature. As per a report by Deadline, the actor will co-write and lead an upcoming animated series Standing By. Hulu also ordered a presentation of the series. Standing By will premiere on the streaming platform.

Image: Instagram/@instadanjlevy