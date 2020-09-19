Emmys' First COVID-19 Safe Trophy Presenter Costume Look Out; See Here

Unlike the earlier years, this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards winners may be celebrating alone in their own homes during the live but virtual broadcast on September 20. But much to the surprise of the fans, the winners will no longer have to socially distance themselves from the trophy as the presenters might be visiting the home of the winners.

Emmy presenters COVID-19 safe suit

According to Variety, the ABC network which will air the award ceremony virtually revealed on September 18, that trophy presenters might visit the house of the winners to hand over the trophy. The official Instagram page of the network gave a glimpse of the sanitized trophies along with the health and safety measures that the presenters will utilize in order to deliver the trophies amid the coronavirus pandemic. While captioning the first look, the network wrote, “Here's your first look at the very dapper hazmat-suited trophy presenter! Don't miss the #Emmys Sunday at 8e|5p on ABC.”

As seen in the picture, the hazmat suit was created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington. Carrington also worked with a hazmat manufacturer to create these garments for the show. With 23 Emmys being handed out and the academy committing $500,000, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger brought on by the coronavirus crisis. The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards will be live on September 20 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with host Jimmy Kimmel recording from Downtown Los Angeles, while nominees, presenters, and winners will be cut to around the globe. Producers previously sent more than 150 video kits to this aforementioned on-screen talent to help them produce the show at home.

The HBO limited series Watchmen is the top nominee. Guests set to appear to include Anthony Anderson, Mindy Kaling, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Stuart, RuPaul, and Oprah Winfrey.

