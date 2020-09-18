'Schitt's Creek' Wins First Ever Emmy, Sweeps 6 Out Of 9 Categories

Schitt’s Creek is a very popular show among the fans of comedy genre and enjoys a loyal fanbase. The sitcom is created by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy and revolves around a wealthy American family who are stripped of their wealth. Recently, the show won its first Emmy Award and, on their official Twitter handle, congratulated the whole cast and crew.

Schitt's Creek celebrates their first Emmy

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for nine categories, out of which it won in six categories. The show won the awards for categories in:

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Episode (for series finale “Happy Ending”)

Awards for the lead actors Male and Female category

Supporting actors Male and Female category

The show did not bag awards in two categories, which were Best Comedy Guest Actor and Award for Ensemble of the Year.

Huge congratulations to Lisa Parasyn, Jon Comerford and the casting team for their #Emmys win - Outstanding Casting For a Comedy Series! pic.twitter.com/T1ma5TtNrf — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 18, 2020

This is Schitt’s Creek first Emmy award ever! The show won Emmys for its season finale which aired during June 2019 through May 2020. The winners for the categories are decided by more than 2,000 registered users who are TV fans and very well informed about TV shows.

Schitt’s Creek became the number one show to have gained maximum awards this season. It was followed by the show Succession which won awards in four categories. Its award included awards for Best Drama Series, Best Drama Episode and Best Drama Guest Actress.

Four other shows won awards in different categories of Best Limited Series (won by Watchmen) and Beset Movie/ Limited Actress (won by Regina King). This was Regina’s first victory at the Gold Derby TV Awards.

Details about Schitt’s Creek

The sitcom stars Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy in lead roles. The show has a total of 6 seasons and first aired in the year 2015. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

Plot of Schitt’s Creek

The show revolves around a family who loses all their wealth because of a tax fraud done by their manager. Following which they have to move to a small town named Schitt’s Creek which is “ugly” and not at all what the family is used to. They are faced with many challenges from adjusting to the uncomfortable beds to the people who are “rude” and “unsophisticated.

