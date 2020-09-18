Emmys 2020 Day 3 Saw 'The Mandalorian' Win Big, Other Snubs And Surprises

The Creative Arts Emmys 2020 has been the talk of the town ever since a fresh set of winners were announced on day 3 of the award show on Wednesday. In this award ceremony, various technical aspects of entertaining shows are recognised and awarded with much-respect. Every Emmys award ceremony comes with a set of snubs and misses. Here is a look at what Wednesday’s programme brought along.

Emmys 2020 surprises and snubs

1. The Handmaid’s Tale makes history

Even though The Handmaid’s Tale only has three seasons so far, they took home a wide range of Creative Arts Emmys 2020. They have bagged four trophies in the category called Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More). The show has a good fan base amongst the people and its win at the Creative Arts Emmys is being celebrated widely.

2. The Mandalorian wins big

The Mandalorian won five awards this year, and it came as a surprise to many. These awards have been distributed between visual effects, sound editing, cinematography, production design and sound mixing. Most of the critics were of the opinion that a sci-fi series would not take too many awards home, but The Mandalorian clearly stole the show.

3. The Crown and the costumes

The Netflix show, The Crown has been gaining a lot of attention for the costumes category. The show has three seasons so far and it has already won three awards at the prestigious ceremony. The Crown features a number of elegant and classy gowns that have served as eye-candy. It is a major win for the show and it is being termed as well-deserved by most people.

4. Glow snubbed

People have been quite disappointed about the snubbing of American comedy-drama Glow. The series is widely considered to be genuinely funny and deserves attention for pulling off such an off-beat topic with much-grace. Critics have been of the stance that the show did not get its due credit at Creative Arts Emmys 2020.

5. A Black Lady Sketch Show snubbed

A number of people have been unhappy about the snubbing of A Black Lady Sketch Show which has been gaining a lot of appreciation lately. It is a comedy series about a bunch of women of colour who have their own highs and lows. Most people have been speaking about how the show deserved various awards at Creative Arts Emmys 2020, but they received none.

