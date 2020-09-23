Enola Holmes Review: Millie's Portrayal Of A Teen's Quest For Her Mother Is Almost Perfect

Enola Holmes is an adventure film which follows around the titular character as she embarks on a journey to find her mother. The film is a spin-off iteration based in the world of Sherlock Holmes and had been adapted from the book with the same name. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham in the lead roles, the film has been directed by Henry Bradbeer. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

Read Also | Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 200,000, Highest In The World

Plot of the film

The film is set in the year 1884 in England and introduces the characters of Enola and her mother Eudoria Holmes. The introduction makes it clear that the titular character is a fun-loving delightful young girl who does not embroider or dresses up like regular girls in her time. Instead, she practices jujutsu and plays chess and has a knack for solving mysteries and performing chemistry experiments.

As the plot of the film unfolds, Enola’s mother elopes one morning and the same morning Enola’s two estranged brothers Sherlock and Mycroft entered her life. Enola’s much elder brothers decide to send her far away to a boarding school to remake her and rebuild her characters opposite to what their mother has taught her.

But Enola has different plans and she embarks on a quest to look for her mother as she fuels her instincts to solve mysteries with the given clues.

Read Also | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

What works?

The cinematography of the film is a pure delight to the eyes as it catches the beauty of the locations the film is set in. The writing of the film is crisp and each character’s plot has been well rounded. Each actor has portrayed the character very well and has gotten into the skin of the character.

Read Also | 26 Years Of FRIENDS: Did You Know Jennifer's Co-stars Had 'intervention' For Her Vice?

Final thoughts

Enola Holmes has created a buzz ever since the release of the trailer. Even though it would have been a much more delightful watch on the big screen, the film is a must-watch for the story it has narrated and Millie Bobby Brown has portrayed a very good performance as the protagonist. The costumes, as well as hairstyles of the characters in the film, are beautiful. The movie can be watched more than once.

Rating: 3.5/5

Read Also | UP: CM Yogi Holds Meeting With Leading Filmmakers Over Film City Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.