BTS' Jimin, V’s Song 'Friends' With Celin Sharma's 'Nach Mera Hero' Included In 'Eternals'

Famous K-Pop band BTS who recently mesmerized fans with their latest song My Universe with Coldplay has added another feather to their embellished cap. BTS member’s song Friends will be a part of the Marvel film Eternals soundtrack. The song was sung by Jimin and V for their album, Map Of The Soul:7. Recently, Marvel shared a list of songs that were included in the soundtrack, and one of them included Friends, besides others including Time By Pink Floyd, Celina Sharma’s Nach Mera Hero, and Juice By Lizzo.

Australia born singer Celina Sharma has earlier had a history of collaborating with Indian rapper Emiway Banta. However, it is not clear if Nach Mera Hero is a pre-existing work or something she debuted for Eternals. Ever since the news about the song has flooded on social media, fans have been pouring in their excitement for the same. One of the users who was completely taken back by the announcement, wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF THEM AAAAHHHH.”

A Chloe Zhao misturou Lizzo, Pink Floyd e BTS!!!



Confira a lista de músicas presentes em #Eternals: pic.twitter.com/z2gI9xZZtQ — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) October 16, 2021

Another user shared the same sentiments and shared the screenshot of the soundtrack. “So excited & happy for them,” he wrote. A third user chimed in and cleared all the speculations hovering around the rumours about the song. “AND IT'S CONFIRMED: BTS X MARVEL! VMin's unit track, "FRIENDS" from Map of the Soul: 7 to be FEATURED on MARVEL'S MOST AWAITED FILM, "THE ETERNALS"! THIS IS A HUGE DEAL!,” he wrote.

‘Friends’ by Jimin and Taehyung is included as a soundtrack on the new upcoming marvel movie, ‘Eternals!’



IM SO PROUD OF THEM AAAAHHHH — gabby⁷🇵🇭 is seeing bts! (@yyoonkookk) October 18, 2021

FRIENDS by Producer JIMIN on marvel: eternals ost soundtrack 🥳👏🏼



so excited & happy for them 🥺 VMIN’s beautiful vocals 💜 ami’s pride 🎀@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/blgwX3Pa4n — peach크림 (@jkeurim7) October 18, 2021

AND IT'S CONFIRMED: BTS X MARVEL! VMin's unit track, "FRIENDS" from Map of the Soul: 7 to be FEATURED on MARVEL'S MOST AWAITED FILM, "THE ETERNALS"! THIS IS A HUGE DEAL! pic.twitter.com/bt3XN0ORxs — kth┊͙michaaa♡ ┊͙ (3days l!mit) (@michaamae_) October 18, 2021

Eternals written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo has a huge ensemble cast. It features Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and more. In India, Eternals will hit theatres on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie follows the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerging from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from its evil counterparts, the Deviants. New footage from Marvel's Eternals shows Angelina Jolie's Thena and Don Lee's Gilgamesh fighting off Deviants.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bighitentertainment/Marvel_India/CelinaSharma: