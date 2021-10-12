'Eternals': Chloe Zhao Reveals Film Will Have 2 Post-credit Scenes With 'big Surprises'

Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun its phase four in full swing and is hoping to start a new era by introducing new superheroes in the universe. Marvels upcoming movie Eternals will introduce not one or two but ten new superheroes and the movie is directed by Academy award winner director Chloe Zhao. The movie also boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington and more. Zhao recently sat down to discuss the upcoming movie and shared that Eternals will have more than one post-credit scene.

Chloe Zhao reveals that Eternals will have more than one post-credit scene

Chloe Zhao sat down for an interview with Fandango to discuss Marvel's upcoming superhero movie, during which the filmmaker shared several new updates about the film. Zhao teased that she had a big surprise for fans and said that the movie will have two post-credit scenes instead of one. She said, "Yes! Don’t just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you."

Also, rumours about Eternals being the longest MCU movie after Avengers: Endgame were making their rounds. Zhao put all the rumours to rest and confirmed that the run time of the movie would be two-and-a-half hours making it one of the longest movies in MCU. Zhao said, "It could be longer, You know, it’s ten characters, the Celestials and 7,000 years. There’s a lot going on."

The movie chronicles the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Zhao's superhero movie features a star-studded ensemble that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is slated to release in India on November 5, coinciding with Diwali.

Meanwhile, Marvel is gearing up for the release of several highly anticipated movies starting from 2021 to 2023. The first movie to release after Eternals is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The other MCU movies scheduled to release in India are:

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: March 25, 2022

Thor: Love And Thunder: May 06, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2: July 08, 2022

The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2: November 11, 2022

Blade: October 7, 2022

Image: Instagram/@eternals/@chloezhao