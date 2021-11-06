'Eternals' Post-Credit Scene: Whose Voice Is Heard By Kit Harington's Dane Whitman?

Marvel Studios is largely known for not interfering with its timeline and its post-credit scenes. Ahead of a new project, the company hints at where the next film will go. In its latest film Eternals, the makers hinted at a whole new superhero project. While fans have understood what happened in the post-credit scene, there is some mystery left about the voice heard by Kit Harington's Dane Whitman right before the screen goes black.

Alert: Spoilers ahead

The makers of Eternals hinted at what the film's post-credit scenes will feature much before. In the movie, Thena holds a sword and reveals it was an Excalibur and not the Ebony Blade. Later the Ebony Blade is there in the post-credit scene. The post-credit scenes come after Whitman opened up about his complicated family history. In the scene, Dane Whitman finds a long wooden box with "Death is my reward" written in Latin. Inside the box, he finds a black sword, the Ebony Blade. As he reaches for the sword, he says, "I'm sorry, I have to try," a black ground voice is heard saying, "Sure you're ready for that Mr. Whitman?" While the viewers have understood where the film tried to take them with the last scene, the background voice stayed unrecognised.

Whose voice is it in Eternals post-credit scene?

There have been several theories about the mysterious background voice. While some thought it was Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury, others wondered if it was Jonathan Jamor's King the Conqueror. However, as per Fandom.com, director Chloe Zhao herself confirmed the voice talking to Whitman is of Mahershala Ali.

Mahershala Ali, the two-time Oscar-winning actor, was announced as the star of the upcoming version of Blade the Vampire Slayer. Zhao revealed Mahershala Ali's Mr Bade is her favourite superhero. Moreover, as per the site, Kit Harington was also thrilled to hear the idea behind the voice. He revealed Zhao told her about the post-credit scene a few weeks before the film.

Eternals mid-credit scene

The film's end saw the Eternals leaving for their desired places. While Angelina Jolie's Thena goes back to space with Makkari and Druig, others choose to stay on Earth. In the post-credit scene, the three Celestials bump into Eros, played by Harry Styles. As per the comics, Eros is a brother of Thanos and has the ability to control people's emotions.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios