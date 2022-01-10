'Euphoria 2': Zendaya Issues Warning For 'triggering, Difficult To Watch' Content For Fans

The highly anticipated second instalment of the popular teen drama Euphoria premiered on January 9 and managed to take social media by storm with only its first episode. Known for its dark plot, the show received flak for being triggering to a sensitive audience. Considering the same, actor Zendaya, who plays the lead role of Rue in the show, issued a warning via her social media ahead of the series' premiere.

Zendaya issues a warning ahead of Euphoria season 2 premiere

Taking to her social media handle, the 25-year-old actor issued a statement ahead of the Euphoria season 2 premiere to warn the fans about the 'triggering and difficult to watch' scenes. The young actor shared a monochrome picture of her character with the caption, ''A reminder before tonight…'' She wrote,

''I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences. This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.'' She also took the opportunity to urge the fans to take care of themselves and reminded them about being loved. She concluded, ''Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

Zendaya bagged her first Emmy for her role of Rue, a high school student dealing with drug addiction and depression. The first season, which premiered in 2019, came with disclaimers for the audience to warn them about the mature content of the show that includes violence, statutory rape, drug use and more. Apart from Zendaya, the show also stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira and more.

The first season was applauded for its exceptional cinematography, music, the performance of the cast and more and also bagged nods for British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama. The first episode of the second season received raving reviews on social media where the audience hailed the show for starting off on a strong foot.

