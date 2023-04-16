Euphoria Star Angus Cloud's Ex-manager Accuses Him Of 'verbal Abuse, Drug Addiction'

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has been accused of being addicted to drugs by his ex-talent manager Diomi Cordero. Reportedly, Diomi accused Angus of being extremely abusive towards him, to the extent that he began to publicly degrade him. Cordero has shared several tweets with proofs that showcased his professional relationship with Angus. Apparently, they met at a rehabilitation clinic.

The manager shared his resignation letter on his Twitter handle and wrote, "On February 21st 2022, | resigned as Angus Cloud's talent manager. My decision to resign was prompted by Angus' verbal abuse, emotional distress & severe drug addiction, which rendered it impossible for me to continue my professional relationship with him. (THREAD)." He further tweeted, "As a result of my resignation, for over a year, I have been pursuing the collection of my outstanding management commissions from Angus, totaling over $60,000.00. Despite repeated attempts to resolve this matter amicably, I have yet to receive any of the payments owed to me."

Diomi Cordero continued, "In sharing my story, I hope to not only find solace & healing but to also inspire others who may be struggling to find their voice in an industry where most are silenced. I wanted to be a testament to the power of speaking up and owning one's truth, even in the face of adversity." He further shared several tweets that went up to PAGE 23. It started off with Diomi meeting Angus when he worked as a health technician.

More on Diomi Cordero and Angus Cloud feud

Cordero revealed that Angus Cloud's life was a mess and even though he did well for a while, he used to surrounded with friends who challenged his sobriety. Diomi said, "Their reckless behavior and lack of regard for Angus’ recovery served as a significant obstacle to his progress." He also claimed that the actor began drug abuse just a few days after he completed his treatment. He even shared a video of the star from a fashion show where he seemed to have been under the influence of some substances. Check the tweets below:

Angus Cloud has not provided any statement after his ex-talent manager accused him of drug abuse. However, the accusations made by Diomi Cordero are quite serious and he claimed that Angus's management team offered him a settlement. Reportedly, Diomi claimed that the actor once vomited on his face as he tried to perform CPR on him after he overdosed.